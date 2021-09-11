Al-Hakim warns of "Extremist" candidates running for the upcoming elections

Shafaq News/ The leader of "Iraqiun" alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, warned on Saturday of candidates embracing "obscurantism and extremism" running for the elections scheduled to be held on October 10 later next month.

In a speech he delivered before the 13th Islamic Conference for Combatting Violence Against Women, al-Hakim said, "the Iraqi elections are around the corner. All the projects and the agenda are at stake to achieve the people's aspirations in progress, prosperity, and stability."

Al-Hakim deemed the elections a "precious opportunity" to "question the projects and the slogans raised ahead of the elections. Can those who endorse extremist thoughts become as good as a lamb? We shall not be deceived by the electoral slogans?"

"Do those obscurant thoughts fit the upcoming stage?" he said, "we have the chance to enter a new phase in Iraq's history."