Al-Hakim urges the Kurdish parties to agree on a candidate for the presidency

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-16T20:47:56+0000
Al-Hakim urges the Kurdish parties to agree on a candidate for the presidency

Shafaq News/ The leader of the "State Forces" coalition, Ammar al-Hakim, confirmed that the Shiite Coordination Framework is serious about expediting the nomination of the next Prime Minister.

Al-Hakim called "the Kurdish leaders to agree on a candidate for the Iraqi presidency or the mechanism of choosing him."

Concerning forming the next government, the Shiite cleric said the "brothers in the Framework are serious about nominating the prime minister and proceeding with forming the national service government."

Al-Hakim reiterated that he would not participate in the next government but help to form it.

