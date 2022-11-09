Al-Hakim urges SF to investigate Troell's assassination

Shafaq News / The head of the Wisdom movement, Ammar al-Hakim, warned of the repercussions of the assassination of American citizen Edward Troell in Baghdad.

Al-Hakim condemned the assassination in a tweet, urging the security agencies to uncover the motives and circumstances of the crime.

He added that no one should allow the incident to affect the situation in Iraq or its relations with foreign countries.

The American citizen that was killed in central Baghdad on Monday was not involved with the US military, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"To my knowledge, this person was not associated with the US military," Ryder told a briefing.

Edward Troell, an English teacher, was killed after an attempt to kidnap him failed.