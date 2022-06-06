Al-Hakim urges Iraqi parties to shun intransigence and embrace his initiative

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Hekmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, urged the rival Iraqi parties to ditch intransigence and political flexing to disentangle the bitter political deadlock impeding the formation of a new government.

Al-Hakim's remarks came during a meeting with the United Kingdom's ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, earlier today, Monday.

A readout issued by his bureau said that the Shiite cleric discussed with his guest the developments on the political arena in Iraq and the region and an array of issues of mutual interest.

Al-Hakim called on the Iraqi parties to settle on any of the initiatives put forth to resolve the ongoing political deadlock.

The head of al-Hekmah movement shed light on the initiative he recently proposed, saying, "we demanded all the parties to embrace their responsibility in order to end the current situation that negatively impacted the lives of the people."

Al-Hakim called for pursuing dialogue to resolve outstanding problems, "breaking wills and flexing did not contribute to solving any problems. It made it more complicated and further from resolution."