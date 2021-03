Shafaq News / The head of the "Iraqioon” coalition, Ammar al-Hakim hoped that the High Electoral Commission to reconsider its decision to cancel the voting of the Iraqi community abroad.

Al-Hakim said on twitter that the large participation in any democratic practice (Including the elections) “is an addition” to consider it legitimate and credible.

Earlier, the High Electoral Commission decided not to include the Iraqi community abroad in the legislative elections next October.