Al-Hakim stresses need to strengthen Iraqi government's path for "new era"

Shafaq News / In a statement on Thursday, the leader of the State administration Coalition, Ammar Al-Hakim, emphasized the importance of reinforcing the current Iraqi government's efforts, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to transition Iraq into a "new phase."

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Barzan Exhibition in Erbil, Al-Hakim extolled the success of the State Management Coalition and stressed the need to bolster the new Iraqi government's developmental and service-related endeavors for the benefit of all Iraqi citizens from Zakho to Basra.

Al-Hakim underscored the significance of political stability, societal optimism, and regional and international engagement in driving further cooperation and joint efforts to advance Iraq beyond its previous stages and trajectories. He envisions a future marked by stability, activity, effectiveness, and positive influence.

Moreover, Al-Hakim highlighted the paramount importance of unifying efforts and stances to successfully complete the steps and processes of building Iraqi state institutions within the proper constitutional and political contexts. Such cohesion would reflect on the nation's society, people, and homeland through stability, prosperity, security, and safety.

He also acknowledged the close connection between the long-standing Kurdish struggle against tyranny, marginalization, exclusion, and discrimination and the considerable sacrifices made by the honorable Iraqi people across various domains and areas. In every part of the country, he noted, one can discern the shared endeavors and blended blood, driven by love for the homeland and sincere intentions that have committed to noble, unified objectives.

These goals, according to Al-Hakim, include freedom, justice, the establishment of a state based on citizenship and law, and the promotion of peaceful coexistence.