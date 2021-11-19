Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Hakim's candidate wins the appeal and secures a seat in the new parliament lineup

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-19T12:35:28+0000
Al-Hakim's candidate wins the appeal and secures a seat in the new parliament lineup

Shafaq News/ former MP and the candidate of the State Forces Alliance, Sadiq Madloul, has won the appeal he filed at the Judicial body of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and secured a seat that the initial results showed the Independent Candidate Amir al-Maamouri had won.

A source in Babel said that Madloul won after disregarding the ballots cast after the voting deadline in two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The candidate Amir al-Maamouri lost 250 votes, according to an official document issued by the Supreme Judicial Council, which favored Madloul, who won the seat ultimately.

related

IHEC extends the electoral registration deadlines

Date: 2021-04-15 13:10:12
IHEC extends the electoral registration deadlines

IHEC finishes the manual recounting of the ballots in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-15 14:48:56
IHEC finishes the manual recounting of the ballots in Baghdad

International missions in Iraq doubt the accuracy of the voters' turnout announced by IHEC

Date: 2021-10-11 12:26:28
International missions in Iraq doubt the accuracy of the voters' turnout announced by IHEC

Al-Hakim supports the participation of the Iraqi community abroad in the elections

Date: 2021-03-25 07:40:00
Al-Hakim supports the participation of the Iraqi community abroad in the elections

IHEC is adamant about conducting the elections on date

Date: 2021-04-18 06:34:41
IHEC is adamant about conducting the elections on date

Al-Hakim Coalition: Armed mafias holding sway on state-owned areas

Date: 2020-08-11 12:39:24
Al-Hakim Coalition: Armed mafias holding sway on state-owned areas

IHEC to finish looking into election appeals next Thursday

Date: 2021-11-16 11:34:52
IHEC to finish looking into election appeals next Thursday

IHEC refutes statements questioning the polls' integrity 

Date: 2021-10-12 12:45:37
IHEC refutes statements questioning the polls' integrity 