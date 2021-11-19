Al-Hakim's candidate wins the appeal and secures a seat in the new parliament lineup

Shafaq News/ former MP and the candidate of the State Forces Alliance, Sadiq Madloul, has won the appeal he filed at the Judicial body of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and secured a seat that the initial results showed the Independent Candidate Amir al-Maamouri had won.

A source in Babel said that Madloul won after disregarding the ballots cast after the voting deadline in two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The candidate Amir al-Maamouri lost 250 votes, according to an official document issued by the Supreme Judicial Council, which favored Madloul, who won the seat ultimately.