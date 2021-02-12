Al-Hakim reiterates his support for International supervision over the elections

Shafaq News / The leader of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, announced today his support for international supervision over the country's early elections, scheduled to take place later this year. "The early elections are an important milestone for changing equations and ripening the postponed projects of the state's forces," Al-Hakim said in a speech today. "We renew our call for establishing alliances that cross the borders of sects and components. We look forward to electoral security by conducting free and fair voting," he continued. Al-Hakim added, "We are looking for international supervision over the elections without tutelage or any diminution of Iraqi sovereignty."

