Al-Hakim receives Bafel Talabani in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The head of the Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, met on Wednesday with the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani.

Al-Hakim said in a statement that he and Talabani exchanged views and discussed the latest developments in Iraq, as well as the obstacles hindering the formation of a new government.

The Shiite cleric stressed the need to form a government and serve the people's interest, noting that any confusion in the political process will affect the whole situation in the country.

Yesterday, a high-level delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan arrived in the Iraq capital Baghdad, headed by Bafel Talabani.