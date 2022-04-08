Al-Hakim presents his "vision" of the political deadlock in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The head of the Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, gave his "vision" to get out of the political deadlock, which he described as presenting the main challenges.

Speaking on the 13th anniversary of the departure of the former head of the Supreme Council, Abdul Aziz Al-Hakim, the Al-Hikma Head said, "the political deadlock, the constitutional disruption, the reluctance of services, and the deepening of the gap between the people and their political system represent basic challenges that must be addressed for the interest of Iraq."

Al-Hakim stressed that the largest parliamentary bloc should be composed of the largest social component (the Shiites) to provide parliamentary protection for the government."

He also called for all parties to "sit at the dialogue table" to discuss solutions without preconditions or restrictions.

The Shiite prominent leader stressed the necessity to formulate the service and political program for the next government and set a convenient time for implementation.

"The majority pledges provide a safe cover for the opposition to perform its tasks in parliamentary committees and independent bodies. The opposition also pledges not to disrupt parliament sessions and allow the majority to complete the constitutional dues." He added.

Al-Hakim's vision also included "the agreement of the ruling majority and the opposition to hold talks about basic issues in the country to develop national and social decisions and adopt a national charter to confront the language of hatred and accusation."

The head of the Wisdom Movement called for adopting the government reform and for "every political entity and every alliance to present its programs and its economic, cultural, political, development and security vision in front of the media."