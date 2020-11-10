Al-Hakim movement distances itself from the "Sunni" attempts to dismiss Al-Halbousi

Shafaq News/ The "wisdom" movement led by Ammar al-Hakim announced on Tuesday its refusal to interfere in the ongoing attempts by political parties to dismiss the Iraqi parliament speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi from his post.

A member of the Politburo and the official spokesperson of the movement, Nawfal Abu Ragheef, said in a statement today that the issue of dismissing the Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, is primarily dependent on the accomplished agreement or unanimity of certain political blocs, stressing, "It is not preferable to interfere in other people's spaces."

He added, "It has become clear in the Iraqi political scene that the position of the Presidency of the Council of Representatives is a national entitlement to an essential component in the political process."

Abu Ragheef added, "There are no constants in the political movement and the final positions are not yet clear. However, in the end, we will not oppose any step that achieves consensus in any of the strategic decisions. Until this moment, there are no more serious measures from what we hear and see on the media and social media, which means that it is still too early."

He added, "Even if the issue matures, it remains in the arena of the honorable component that has the right to choose and decide who represents it in this national position."

The Iraqi Front was formed last month from 35 representatives from Sunni blocs: Salvation and Development Front headed by Osama Al-Nujaifi, the Iraqi Islamic Party headed by Rashid Al-Azzawi, the Arab Project headed by businessman Khamis Al-Khanjar, Al-Jamaheer bloc headed by Ahmed Al-Jubouri, and the independent Iraqi bloc.

Sunnis assume the presidency of the Iraqi parliament according to a political custom that has been in place since the overthrow of the former Iraqi regime in 2003, while the Kurds assume the presidency, and the Shiites assume the premiership.