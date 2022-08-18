Al-Hakim might ask KSA to mediate in the Shiite-Shiite conflict in Iraq, CF leading figure says

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Hekmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, might ask Riyadh to mediate in the power conflict between the Coordination Framework (CF) and the Sadrist movement, leading figure in al-Fatah alliance Aa'ed al-Hilali revealed on Thursday.

Media outlets close to al-Hakim have already refuted media reports hinting at a potential relevance between al-Hakim's visit to the Gulf Monarchy and the political situation in Iraq.

A media outlet with ties to al-Hekmah movement said that the clergyman is visiting Saudi Arabia "at an invitation from the Kingdom itself" to "visit the Shiite community in Qatif and defend the children of Yemen."

However, al-Hilali suggested that al-Hakim's visit is not non-relevant to the fallout between the Sadrist movement, led by the powerful Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, and the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces.

"Al-Hakim might ask for a Saudi mediation to resolve the dispute between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement," said al-Hilali, "al-Sadr has good ties with Riyadh, and the latter might play a role in converging the views."

Earlier today, Mohammed Salih al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and is widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, lashed out at the talks "thankfully auspiced by caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi", taking aim at al-Hakim's visit to Saudi Arabia.

"If we were the one who did it, they would have said: the dialogue meeting was held under an external pressure and per an order from pro-normalizationists, Americans, or whatsoever," al-Iraqi said in a post on social media.