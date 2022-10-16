Report

Al-Hakim meets al-Sudani in Baghdad

Date: 2022-10-16T10:16:05+0000
Al-Hakim meets al-Sudani in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The head of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, stressed on Sunday the need to appoint a harmonious team to manage the upcoming stage.

A statement issued by the media office of Sayyed Al-Hakim said, "the head of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, received the Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, where the two sides discussed the file of forming a government per constitutional timings, and the need to form a national service government capable of achieving the aspirations of the Iraqi people."

He stressed the importance of defining "the government's priorities according to the needs of citizens and the extent of the service's relevance to their daily living reality."

Al-Hakim also called for, "openness to the regional and international environment and finding a balance equation that guarantees Iraq's rights and preserves its sovereignty, taking into account the completion of projects and plans of previous governments and benefiting from the financial abundance in the field of reconstruction and sustainable development."

