Al-Hakim leads a movement to contain the repercussions of al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt 

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement will hold a series of meetings with the Iraqi President, Parliament Speaker, and Prime Minister in the country to discuss the parliamentary election results and the recent attack on PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's residence.

The leading figure of al-Hikma movement, Raheem al-Aboudi, told Shafaq News Agency that al-Hakim's meetings will also include the head of the Supreme Judicial Council and the leaders of Kurdish, Sunni, and Shiite political parties in the country.

"Targeting the Prime Minister does not revolve around someone by himself. It is related to the political situation in the country. It has dimensions that might topple the entire political and democratic process in Iraq. Therefore, a unified dialogue shall be held in the presence of all the parties."

"The dialogue shall be held within 24 to 48 hours because the political condition is very critical," he continued, "some parties are trying to tamper with the security of the country, shuffle the cards, and drag Iraq into the abyss."

"The meeting will discuss the repercussions of the early parliamentary election, the reactions to it, and the attack on the Prime Minister's residence amid reports about a terrorist group orchestrating the entire operation and the failure of the U.S. embassy's C-RAM system. Was the attack executed by drones or rockets?"

Al-Khadhimi survived an assassination attempt that targeted his residence inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital earlier on Sunday.