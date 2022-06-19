Al-Hakim is leading an initiative to talk al-Sadr out of withdrawal

Shafaq News/ Ammar al-Hakim has been on a pursuit to bring the Sadrist movement back into the political scene following the Sadrist leader Muqtada al-Sadr's announcement to pull out, the leading figure in al-Hekmah movement, Raheem al-Abboudi, revealed on Sunday.

Al-Abboudi told Shafaq News Agency that al-Hakim has been mediating with al-Sadr to dissuade him from withdrawing from the political process.

"The two clerics share a good relation," al-Abboudi said, "the leader of the Sadrist movement is adamant about his decision. The efforts to talk him out of it are underway."