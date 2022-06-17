Al-Hakim expresses regret over Al-Sadr's withdrawal

Shafaq News/ The leader of the "Iraqioon" coalition, Ammar al-Hakim, expressed regret over the withdrawal of the Sadrist movement from the political process in Iraq.

At a tribe gathering in Babel Governorate, Al-Hakim said, "I deeply regret the withdrawal and resignation of our brothers in the Sadrist bloc."

"Things are going well, and there will be no clashes among parties as all Iraqi components have wisdom."

The Shiite leader stressed "the need for a national service government," noting that "the service is capable of bridging the relationship between the public and the political system."

The influential Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr asked lawmakers from the Sadrist bloc in Iraq's Parliament to resign amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.

Muqtada Al-Sadr considered his decision a "sacrifice from me for the country and the people to rid them of the unknown destiny, as we did earlier to liberate Iraq and its sovereignty, security, unity, and stability."

A source explained to Shafaq News Agency that "preliminary information indicates that the 73 parliamentary seats of Al-Sadr's deputies will be distributed as follows: The State of Law Coalition (led by Nuri Al-Maliki) will have 40-41 deputies, the Al-Fateh Alliance (Led by Had Al-Ameri), 44 deputies, the State Forces Alliance (led by Ammar Al-Hakim and Haidar Al-Abadi) will get 15 deputies, and the Imtidad Movement (independents), 17 deputies."

All but Imtidad Movement are parts of the Framework.