Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Hakim embraces the "national service" government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-02T20:11:29+0000
Al-Hakim embraces the "national service" government

Shafaq News/ The head of the State Forces Coalition, Ammar al-Hakim, on Saturday called for forming a "national service" government that provides the people with services and restores the trust of the Iraqi citizens.

Speaking before a tribal gathering earlier today, al-Hakim said, "Iraq needs a national service government capable of reassuring the Iraqi people and restoring confidence in the political process and the political system."

"The recent elections resulted in confusing results due to the gap between the number of votes and the number of seats," he said.

Al-Hakim reminisced the election of 2005, "we have to recover this scene and establish a similar trusting environment."

"The presence of a government of national unity and a harmonious competent team are reassuring messages to the people of Iraq. They soothe the society and inject hope," he concluded.

related

Wisdom movement: CF copied al-Hakim's initiative 

Date: 2022-05-05 17:54:11
Wisdom movement: CF copied al-Hakim's initiative 

Al-Hakim calls neighboring countries for conducting a “serious dialogue”

Date: 2021-08-13 14:57:56
Al-Hakim calls neighboring countries for conducting a “serious dialogue”

The joint Kurdish delegation meets Al-Hakim in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-08 18:58:29
The joint Kurdish delegation meets Al-Hakim in Baghdad

Al-Hakim warns of involving the streets in the political wrangling

Date: 2022-05-21 19:43:03
Al-Hakim warns of involving the streets in the political wrangling

Baghdad to host a meeting between al-Hakim and al-Sadr

Date: 2021-10-19 10:24:59
Baghdad to host a meeting between al-Hakim and al-Sadr

Al-Hakim discusses with PM al-Kadhimi the latest political developments in the country

Date: 2022-01-19 16:35:38
Al-Hakim discusses with PM al-Kadhimi the latest political developments in the country

Al-Hakim to Jordan's King: we endorse the Basra-Aqaba pipeline project

Date: 2022-05-23 16:16:56
Al-Hakim to Jordan's King: we endorse the Basra-Aqaba pipeline project

Al-Hakim "discontent" due to al-Sadr's absence from their meeting 

Date: 2021-10-20 18:34:02
Al-Hakim "discontent" due to al-Sadr's absence from their meeting 