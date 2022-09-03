Report

Al-Hakim draws social and political similarities between Iraq and Japan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-03T10:33:29+0000
Al-Hakim draws social and political similarities between Iraq and Japan

Shafaq News/ Iraq cannot be reduced into a single "political, sectarian, or ethnic" perspective, the head of al-Hekmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, told Japan's outgoing ambassador to Baghdad Suzuki Kotaro in a meeting on Saturday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Hakim said that Iraq could benefit from the Japanese experience in reconstruction and sustainable development, commending the good reputation of the Japanese firms in the Iraqi market. 

Drawing features of "social and political resemblance" between Iraq and Japan, al-Hakim illustrated the "political variables" in Iraq, calling for ending the ongoing crisis and invoking the Iraqi constitution and law.

