Al-Hakim discusses with PM al-Kadhimi the latest political developments in the country

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-19T16:35:38+0000
Al-Hakim discusses with PM al-Kadhimi the latest political developments in the country

Shafaq News / The head of al-Hikmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, called for forming a balanced government.

Al-Hakim said in a statement, "We received Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi today, and reviewed the latest political developments and the services and security situation in the country", adding, "we stressed the need to form a balanced government."

"We also discussed the health situation amid the fourth COVID wave in the country, and urged the concerned authorities to take responsibility in spreading awareness and distributing the vaccines", the statement added.

The two parties agreed on the need to intensify intelligence efforts.

