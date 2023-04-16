Al-Hakim discusses political, environmental files with Saudi Crown Prince

Shafaq News / Wisdom Movement leader Ammar al-Hakim announced on Sunday that he had discussed a number of political and environmental files with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in addition to bilateral relations and regional developments.

In a statement from his media office, al-Hakim said that he met with the Prime Minister and Crown Prince in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and exchanged views on "developments in the political scene in Iraq and the region, as well as bilateral relations between Baghdad and Riyadh."

He added that Iraq has achieved achievements at the political, social, security and service levels, thanks to the existence of a state management alliance supporting the government, and the return of social fabric to its normal state after the defeat of terrorism and the loss of its social incubators. Oil prices also played a role in the existence of relative financial abundance that enabled the government to provide services and job opportunities."

Al-Hakim pointed out that "we also emphasized the importance of cooperation in common challenges, especially in the climate and its changes file, and called for more cooperation in the research, scientific and practical steps in this field." He also affirmed that "we expressed our support for any step that contributes to stopping violence and fighting in Yemen and to restore this pivotal country to its Arab and regional role and status. We also expressed our happiness for the ongoing practical steps to restore Syria and occupy its seat at the upcoming Arab summit."

"We confirmed that the diplomatic developments between Riyadh and Tehran will have a positive impact on the region as a whole, and we appreciated the language of moderation and understanding prevailing among the parties in the region to reach a unified vision for managing relations," al-Hakim added.

He concluded by saying "we expressed our concern about the unfortunate developments in Sudan and we wished for the crisis in this brotherly Arab country to be addressed through dialogue and understanding among the parties to the conflict."