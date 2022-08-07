Al-Hakim discusses local files with PM al-Kadhimi

Shafaq News / The leader of al-Hikma (Wisdom) movement, Ammar al-Hakim, received on Sunday Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

A statement by al-Hakim's office said that the meeting discussed the latest political developments in the country.

It added that the two sides discussed the need to benefit from the rise in oil prices to develop the economic and social situation, and diversify the sources of income.

Al-Hakim stressed, according to the statement, the need to develop the electricity sector, implement reform, and combat corruption, as well as resort to dialogue to address the differences between all parties based on the constitution.

The two sides called on the security forces to keep on launching military operations to end terrorism in Iraq, as well as respecting the Good neighborliness principle with other countries.