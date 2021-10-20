Al-Hakim "discontent" due to al-Sadr's absence from their meeting

Category: Iraq News

2021-10-20

Shafaq News/ The head of the Alliance of State Forces, Ammar al-Hakim, expressed his "wrath" at the leader of the Sadrist movement's absence from the planned meeting between the two movements today. Al-Hakim received today a delegation of the Sadrist bloc, headed by Hassan Al-Adhari. According to the leaks that preceded the meeting, only the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, who achieved a great victory in the legislative elections, was scheduled to attend the meeting with al-Hakim. However, an informed source in Al-Hikma movement told Shafaq News agency, "Al-Sadr's failure to attend the meeting that was planned with Al-Hakim aroused the latter's discontent. It was surprising and unjustified", hoping that an expanded meeting would be held between him and al-Sadr to discuss future electoral and political affairs. "The meeting was held upon the Sadrist bloc's request, and it was agreed that it would be exclusively between the two leaders and not with the committee representing him." For his part, a member of the General Authority of al-Hikma Movement, Rahim Al-Aboudi, confirmed that Al-Hakim discussed with the Sadrist movement several important matters." Al-Aboudi added, "Al-Hakim's response was positive, because the political process does not bear more tensions, and it is necessary to wait for the results of the submitted appeals." He explained that the meeting reviewed several possible scenarios. The first is the return of the Sadrist movement to the Shiite "house" to form a Shiite majority, while the second is for the Sadrist movement to remain clinging to its electoral rights and to go to alliances with others whom it deems close to its aspirations. The third scenario, which was not disclosed publicly between the two parties, is a political crisis that may result if the situation is not addressed, according to al-Aboudi.

