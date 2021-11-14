Al-Hakim calls on the government for "immediate intervention"

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Hikmah (Wisdom) Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, called today for "immediate intervention" to solve the high food prices crisis.

Al-Hakim said, "The government is supposed to address the issue which has negatively affected the citizens, especially those with limited income, through immediate intervention and price control."

"The rise in oil prices diversifies the government's options and solutions."

Flour prices suddenly rose throughout Iraq, as the price of one bag exceeded 45 thousand Iraqi dinars from 28 thousand dinars, which increased the prices of bread.