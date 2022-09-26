Report

Al-Hakim calls for tailoring an "inclusive formula" that forms a strong government 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-26T11:45:39+0000
Al-Hakim calls for tailoring an "inclusive formula" that forms a strong government 

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Hekmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, on Monday called for tailoring an "inclusive formula" capable of forming a government in accordance with the current priorities.

Al-Hakim's remarks came during a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kadhem Al Sadiq, in his bureau in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Hakim discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Tehran and cooperation prospects between the two neighboring countries.

The Shiite cleric called for "establishing a formula capable of including all the parties per law and constitution," and "forming a government that respects the priorities of the current situation."

Al-Hakim said that the security and stability of the region are contingent upon the security and stability of Iraq, calling for "sustaining the talks to converge the views and settle outstanding issues."

