Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Hakim calls for putting the putting the political disagreements on hold

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-28T10:56:31+0000
Al-Hakim calls for putting the putting the political disagreements on hold

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Hekmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, urged the rival Iraqi parties to put the disagreements "on hold" and agree upon a "national government program".

"The stifling impasse Iraq is experiencing will cast shadows on the citizen, starting with the failure to form a government through to the inability to enact a budget bill," he tweeted.

Al-Hakim urged the political forces to "agree on a well-established government program, formulate the priorities of the upcoming period and how to address the major crisis."

The leader of al-Hekmah movement called for "putting the current disagreements on hold until a national government program is materialized."

He added that participation in this movement is contingent upon the subsequent government program.

related

Al-Hakim and al-Abadi did not attend Sunday's meeting; Al-Maliki splits the parties contesting the poll results

Date: 2021-10-25 16:42:17
Al-Hakim and al-Abadi did not attend Sunday's meeting; Al-Maliki splits the parties contesting the poll results

The Sadrist secures the quorum; the Framework waits cautiously 

Date: 2022-03-21 19:23:39
The Sadrist secures the quorum; the Framework waits cautiously 

Al-Hakim aspires to bring back the Sadrist movement to the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-11-14 07:14:49
Al-Hakim aspires to bring back the Sadrist movement to the Coordination Framework

Al-Hakim: Iraq needs radical solutions

Date: 2021-11-16 07:38:28
Al-Hakim: Iraq needs radical solutions

Al-Hakim: to deal with Erbil on “the right and duty political equation”

Date: 2021-01-11 13:11:12
Al-Hakim: to deal with Erbil on “the right and duty political equation”

Al-Hakim launches a new initiative today

Date: 2021-11-16 08:11:20
Al-Hakim launches a new initiative today

Al-Hakim reiterates his support for International supervision over the elections

Date: 2021-02-12 12:24:08
Al-Hakim reiterates his support for International supervision over the elections

Including early election in two years and consensus PM, the Coordination Framework to study al-Hakim settlement paper

Date: 2021-11-16 13:49:06
Including early election in two years and consensus PM, the Coordination Framework to study al-Hakim settlement paper