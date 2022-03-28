Al-Hakim calls for putting the putting the political disagreements on hold

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Hekmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, urged the rival Iraqi parties to put the disagreements "on hold" and agree upon a "national government program".

"The stifling impasse Iraq is experiencing will cast shadows on the citizen, starting with the failure to form a government through to the inability to enact a budget bill," he tweeted.

Al-Hakim urged the political forces to "agree on a well-established government program, formulate the priorities of the upcoming period and how to address the major crisis."

The leader of al-Hekmah movement called for "putting the current disagreements on hold until a national government program is materialized."

He added that participation in this movement is contingent upon the subsequent government program.