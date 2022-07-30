Report

Al-Hakim calls for "direct open dialogue" between al-Sadr and Coordination Framework

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-30T13:44:38+0000
Al-Hakim calls for "direct open dialogue" between al-Sadr and Coordination Framework

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Hekmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, urged the rival Sadrist movement and Coordination Framework to start a "direct and open dialogue" to spare the country the repercussions of further escalation.

In a statement he issued earlier today, al-Hakim said that the dialogue shall assure all the parties that none will be ostracized, stressing that "dialogue will always be the shortest, nearest, and only way to protect the country and spare it the repercussions of slipping into unwanted situations."

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) urged the actors in the Iraqi political arena to "de-escalate" amid heightened tension following the demonstrations of the Sadrist movement's supporters inside the Green Zone and the Coordination Framework's calls for counter-demonstration.

"The ongoing escalation is deeply concerning," UNAMI tweeted, "voices of reason and wisdom are critical to prevent further violence."

"All actors are encouraged to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis," it added.

