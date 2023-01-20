Al-Hakim calls for controlling the forex market by deterring money smuggling

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Hekmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, urged the Iraqi government to deter "money smuggling" outside the country in a bid to curb the

Al-Hakim's remarks came during a speech he delivered before a crowd of his supporters on the "Iraqi Martyr's Day" in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Friday.

The cleric said that the federal government is facing a spectrum of challenges that requires "serious and brave measures".

Al-Hakim called for galvanizing "legal and judicial" efforts to combat corruption and plug the currency leak that disturb the market.

He said the government should focus on building infrastructure and preparing for an election of the provincial councils. He also suggested reviving the abolished municipal councils.

Al-Hakim highlighted an array of social issues he believes the government must address. Shedding light on unemployment, housing, drug abuse, and pensions, the clergyman called for issuing a series of measures that targeted poverty.

The leader of al-Hekmah movement called for bolstering Iraq's economic, cultural, political, security, and scientific ties with the countries of the world to achieve its interests and establish balance in its regional relations.