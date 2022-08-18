Al-Hakim arrives in Riyadh 

Shafaq News / Senior member of the Coordination Framework, Ammar al-Hakim, arrived in Riyadh on Thursday.

Saudi Deputy minister of foreign affairs, Waleed Al-Khuraiji, received al-Hakim at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Saudi media reported.

A few days ago, reliable sources at the Framework revealed to Shafaq News agency that the latter will send a delegation to Saudi Arabia in the next two days.

The sources noted that the delegation will be headed by al-Hakim.

They added that the Framework is trying to gain the support of Arab countries that might influence the Iraqi political process and contribute to addressing the current impasse.

For its part, a source at the Saudi embassy in Baghdad said that his country will not intervene in Iraq's internal affairs.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told our agency that Saudi Arabia will not support any party against another. However, any Iraqi delegation is welcome to visit Riyadh.

Ammar al-Hakim contacted, ten days ago, a Saudi diplomat in Erbil, and revealed to him that he will soon visit Riyadh to discuss the recent political developments in Iraq, according to the source.