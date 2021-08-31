Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Hakim announces the formation of a new alliance

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-31T20:55:44+0000
Al-Hakim announces the formation of a new alliance
Shafaq News/ The leader of the Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, reported that a new political bloc was formed, the "Alliance of National State Forces."

During the official announcement of the new alliance, Al-Hakim said, "The priorities have changed, and our youth today has become more aware and responsible."

Addressing the youth, he added, "Do not leave Iraq, and do not allow others to occupy your place in responsibility."

He continued, "We need a social and political contract that enables the Iraqis to build the state," noting that "everyone today wants to establish a state that is not subject to the region will."

Al-Hakim pointed out that his new alliance "represents the forces of moderation, and rejects extremism, extremism, and racism."

"The alliance aims to support the path of reforms and courage in the face of corruption and waste of public money, and to activate the equitable distribution of wealth among the governorates."

He stressed, "our alliance aims to expel foreign forces, create a major economic, urban and development renaissance, develop education and activate the role of woman."

related

Al-Hakim Coalition: Armed mafias holding sway on state-owned areas

Date: 2020-08-11 12:39:24
Al-Hakim Coalition: Armed mafias holding sway on state-owned areas

Al-Halboosi and al-Hakim urging al-Sadr to renounce his decision on withdrawing from elections

Date: 2021-07-16 12:30:29
Al-Halboosi and al-Hakim urging al-Sadr to renounce his decision on withdrawing from elections

Al-Hakim to support Baghdad-Erbil agreement under on conditions

Date: 2020-08-17 08:11:06
Al-Hakim to support Baghdad-Erbil agreement under on conditions

Al-Hakim supports Al-Kadhimi dealing with 3 files

Date: 2020-08-30 16:26:44
Al-Hakim supports Al-Kadhimi dealing with 3 files

Al-Hakim: the attacks on "Institutes" reveals a "plan" to destroy Iraq

Date: 2020-09-28 19:21:26
Al-Hakim: the attacks on "Institutes" reveals a "plan" to destroy Iraq

Al-Hakim’s Movement: Good int’l relations to stabilize Iraq

Date: 2020-10-03 15:03:41
Al-Hakim’s Movement: Good int’l relations to stabilize Iraq

Al-Hakim movement distances itself from the "Sunni" attempts to dismiss Al-Halbousi

Date: 2020-11-10 09:17:29
Al-Hakim movement distances itself from the "Sunni" attempts to dismiss Al-Halbousi

Al-hakim on early elections: a means to achieve reform

Date: 2020-11-29 15:09:21
Al-hakim on early elections: a means to achieve reform