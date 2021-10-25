Al-Hakim and al-Abadi did not attend Sunday's meeting; Al-Maliki splits the parties contesting the poll results

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Hekma movement, Ammar al-Hakim, and Iraq's former Prime Minister, Haydar al-Abadi, refrained from attending the Coordination Framework Sunday meeting held at Nouri Al-Maliki's headquarters after a heated controversy between them, and a source from inside the Shiite consortium denies the reports about a rift over the Al-Maliki's nomination to Premiership.

Leaks spoke about a rift inside the Coordination Framework over naming the State of Law Coalition's head to a new mandate at the helm of the Federal Government.

The source said, "all the forces that reject the election results announced by the Independent High Electoral Commission [IHEC] attended the meeting at al-Maliki's office, except for al-Abadi and al-Hakim."

The Shiite duo did not attend the meeting because of differences amongst each other over the distribution of each bloc's candidates, which dispersed the votes of their supporters.

"The absence of a party or two from the meeting does not necessarily reflect a negative image of the Framework's integrity," he said.

"All the parties received a letter from Najaf [the Supreme Shiite Authority]. The letter clearly stipulated that no party shall form a government alone and a person who was in charge once cannot take over the office again under any circumstances."

The puppet masters are still capable of pulling strings in Iraq. "It is impossible to form a government from outside this context. A Sadrists cannot form a government without the U.S. and Iran's approval."