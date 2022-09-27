Al-Hakim: al-Sadr did not cast a veto on al-Sudani

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, did not cast a veto on the Coordination Framework's candidate for the premiership of Iraq, Mohammad Shiyaa, head of al-Hekmah movement Ammar al-Hakim told al-Rafidain forum for dialogue.

Al-Hakim said that compromises should be made in order to unlock the stalemate. "We should give primacy to the national interest, look to the future, and avoid the acute angles that deepen the differences between the people."

"When the Coordination Framework nominated this candidate [al-Sudani], the Sadrist movement did not answer the call of dialogue and refused to make a partnership with the Coordination Framework," he said, "we do not have a clear vision for what the Sadrist movement actually wants."

"Indeed, the Sadrist movement has expressed 'media reservations' against al-Sudani, but there is no rational and detailed dialogue between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement to make things clear."

"A government with full powers shall be formed as soon as possible", he added.

The Shiite clergyman urged Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi to withdraw his resignation before the session called on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that incumbent Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has built crucial regional and international ties and restored Iraq's vital role in building the system. He successfully pacified the Iraqi street, and oil prices increased during his tenure."