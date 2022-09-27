Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Hakim: al-Sadr did not cast a veto on al-Sudani

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-27T11:51:45+0000
Al-Hakim: al-Sadr did not cast a veto on al-Sudani

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, did not cast a veto on the Coordination Framework's candidate for the premiership of Iraq, Mohammad Shiyaa, head of al-Hekmah movement Ammar al-Hakim told al-Rafidain forum for dialogue.

Al-Hakim said that compromises should be made in order to unlock the stalemate. "We should give primacy to the national interest, look to the future, and avoid the acute angles that deepen the differences between the people."

"When the Coordination Framework nominated this candidate [al-Sudani], the Sadrist movement did not answer the call of dialogue and refused to make a partnership with the Coordination Framework," he said, "we do not have a clear vision for what the Sadrist movement actually wants."

"Indeed, the Sadrist movement has expressed 'media reservations' against al-Sudani, but there is no rational and detailed dialogue between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement to make things clear."

"A government with full powers shall be formed as soon as possible", he added.

The Shiite clergyman urged Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi to withdraw his resignation before the session called on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that incumbent Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has built crucial regional and international ties and restored Iraq's vital role in building the system. He successfully pacified the Iraqi street, and oil prices increased during his tenure."

related

The joint Kurdish delegation meets Al-Hakim in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-08 18:58:29
The joint Kurdish delegation meets Al-Hakim in Baghdad

Al-Hakim warns of involving the streets in the political wrangling

Date: 2022-05-21 19:43:03
Al-Hakim warns of involving the streets in the political wrangling

Iraqi parties call leaders of prominent blocs to visit Al-Sadr

Date: 2022-07-30 21:23:01
Iraqi parties call leaders of prominent blocs to visit Al-Sadr

Baghdad to host a meeting between al-Hakim and al-Sadr

Date: 2021-10-19 10:24:59
Baghdad to host a meeting between al-Hakim and al-Sadr

Al-Hakim discusses with PM al-Kadhimi the latest political developments in the country

Date: 2022-01-19 16:35:38
Al-Hakim discusses with PM al-Kadhimi the latest political developments in the country

Al-Hakim to Jordan's King: we endorse the Basra-Aqaba pipeline project

Date: 2022-05-23 16:16:56
Al-Hakim to Jordan's King: we endorse the Basra-Aqaba pipeline project

Al-Hakim discusses local files with PM al-Kadhimi

Date: 2022-08-07 11:24:00
Al-Hakim discusses local files with PM al-Kadhimi

Al-Hakim "discontent" due to al-Sadr's absence from their meeting 

Date: 2021-10-20 18:34:02
Al-Hakim "discontent" due to al-Sadr's absence from their meeting 