Al-Hakim: We depend on the awareness of the Iraqis

Shafaq News/ The head of the Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, called the Kurds component to resolve the issue of the next Iraqi Presidency.

In a speech, Al-Hakim said, "During the past weeks, we have witnessed many attempts to sow sedition among the people... and it will not stop until disagreements among the brothers and the sons in the same house deepen."

He added, "We depend on the awareness of the Iraqis and their keenness on unity... and we salute the responsible national people who forbid the sedition and look at the country's interests."

"I call on all national and benevolent forces to overcome the differences and open a serious and responsible dialogue based on mutual trust and joint national action."

Al-Hakim called for a precise and public mechanism to choose the president of the republic, saying, "The Kurdish brothers either agree on a candidate or go to the Parliament with two candidates and to choose."