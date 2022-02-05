Al-Hakim: President and PM shall abide by government program, resist political influence

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-05T08:55:29+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the National State Forces Coalition, Ammar al-Hakim, on Saturday said that the new heads of the states shall be able to resist the partisan and political pressures and commit to the government program. Al-Hakim statements came during a speech he delivered on the"Iraqi Martyr's Day" celebrated annually by al-Hekmah movement. "The endorsement of any candidate shall be reliant upon their government program and competence," he said, "We want a president who is capable of making decisions and implementing the constitution away from political and partisan influence." "We want a head of a government who takes the full responsibility for implementing its program, apart from pressures," he continued. Al-Hakim said, "the people are weary of narrow disagreements and conflicts. They expect deeds, not words; changing, not recycling; movement, not stagnation."

