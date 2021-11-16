Al-Hakim: Iraq needs radical solutions

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Hikmah (Wisdom) Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, said today that Iraq needs radical solutions.

This came in a speech at the Peace and Security Forum in the Middle East, hosted by the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok.

Al-Hakim said, "The peoples of the region suffer from tension, instability, fear of the future, and dissatisfaction with solutions to crises. They are looking forward to the elites to present realistic and practical ways that guarantee a safe present and permanent stability."

"We need a clear project to manage diversity in our countries within the framework of reassuring social contracts for all", he said.

Al-Hakim said, "Low election turnout, the doubts about state institutions and their credibility, frustration and constant anxiety are all worrying matters that need radical solutions."

He pointed out that solving the crisis requires several solutions, including regulating the Baghdad-Erbil relations and enhancing the state's credibility.