Al-Hakim: Elections a non-negotiable red line

Shafaq News / The leader of the "Alliance of National State Forces", Ammar al-Hakim, described the elections in Iraq on Friday as a "red line that cannot be compramised." This statement was made during the official announcement of the launch of the Alliance for the upcoming 2023 Provincial Council elections.
In his address amidst a large crowd in the capital, Baghdad, al-Hakim emphasized that "elections and ballot boxes in democratic federal Iraq are a red line that cannot be compromised, and there should be no leniency in taking the necessary measures to achieve it." He stressed the importance of "protecting the elections from fraud and forgery, firmly confronting the intimidation of citizens, and encouraging their electoral participation."
Al-Hakim added that "the previous experience of provincial councils, the harsh and challenging conditions of the country, the scarcity of resources, and the multitude of challenges were all factors of frustration and despair among citizens. However, the current financial abundance and the accumulation of human experiences with the presence of a federal service-oriented government constitute reassuring factors for a new beginning that our governorates deserve."