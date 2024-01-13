Al-Hakim Calls for Replicating The State Administration Coalition's Success in Local Governments Formations

Shafaq News/ Ammar al-Hakim, head of the State Administration Coalition, called for replicating the coalition's success in forming local governments.

Speaking at the official memorial ceremony for "Iraqi Martyr's Day," commemorating the assassination of Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim, Ammar al-Hakim underscored the State Administration Coalition's achievements in forming Al-Sudani's government despite challenging circumstances. He emphasized the "importance of unity and collaboration in achieving political stability, construction, and development in the country."

Al-Hakim called for extending the coalition's successful experience to the governorate councils and local governments. He emphasized the need to "apply similar mechanisms tailored to each governorate's specific needs and conditions to ensure political stability, effective development management, and enhancing economic structures."

Al-Hakim highlighted the interconnectedness of Iraq's federal and local governance: "Neglect or damage in one part would inevitably impact the entire system."