Shafaq News / The leader of the Wisdom (al-Hikmah) movement, Ammar al-Hakim, confirmed that the Coordination Framework will stick to its decision to nominate Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani for the premiership.

In an interview with BBC, al-Hakim said that the Sadrist movement might refuse the candidacy of any other figure, and not only al-Sudani's.

He criticized how the security forces handled the Sadrist supporters' protests, and letting the demonstrators enter the Green Zone.