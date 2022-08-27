Al-Hakim: CF still believes in the necessary presence of the Sadrist

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, called the political forces for restraint, sessing that running early elections is an option that needs discussions.

Speaking at the Islamic Conference to Combat Violence against Women, Al-Hakim addressed the Sadrists, "We were the first to encourage you to stop boycotting the elections and congratulate you on your winning."

The Sadrist Movement, led by Muqtada Al-Sadr, won the highest number of seats in the October parliamentary elections (73).

"We were the first who support the national majority project with its required conditions, including preserving the position of the most significant component… our brothers in the Coordination Framework, and we still believe in the necessity of the Sadrist movement's presence and effectiveness in decision-making and work in state institutions."

"Holding early elections needs parliamentary and legal discussions... However, it is an option that can be discussed and implemented after forming the new government, amending the election law, ensuring the integrity of the Independent High Electoral Commission's performance, and providing logistical and technical requirements." Al-Hakim added.

Al-Hakim, a prominent Leader in the Framework, called on all parties for "political, popular, and media restraint" to overcome the deadlock.

Iraq marked its most extended post-election deadlock as infighting among Shi'ite groups, in particular, prevented the formation of a government.

More than nine months since the October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing the country to a record without a head of state or cabinet.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi continues to run the country. However, if parties cannot agree on a new government, Kadhimi might stay as caretaker until new elections can be held.

In a sign of further potential delays, thousands of supporters of populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad's parliament, then the Judiciary building chanting slogans against Shi'ite political rivals just days after they indicated agreement on a potential prime minister.

Iraqis say the situation is exacerbating a lack of services and jobs even as Baghdad earns record oil income because of high crude prices and has seen no significant wars since the defeat of SISI five years ago.

In addition, the disagreement among the main Kurdish parties that run the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq prevents the selection of a president - who, once chosen by parliament, names a prime minister.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party has held the presidency since 2003.

Their rivals, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which claimed the most significant number of Kurdish votes by far, are insisting on their presidential candidate. But unfortunately, neither side appears willing to budge.