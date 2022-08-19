Report

Al-Hakim, Bin Salman: crisis in Iraq must be solved without external pressures

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iraq's National Wisdom Movement leader Ammar Al-Hakim in Jeddah.

Both sides discussed Saudi-Iraqi relations, as well as issues of common interests. The Saudi official news agency said.

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense, Minister of State, Cabinet Member, National Security Adviser Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, and Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shummari and Al-Hakim's Vice-President, Mohsen Al-Hakim attended the meeting.

For his part, Ammar al-Hakim said on Twitter, "We met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where we emphasized the close historical relations between the two brotherly peoples and its positive impact on the various sectors of cultural, economic and scientific cooperation, especially since the two countries represent a regional and international economic power."

The Al-Hikma's head praised the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its "positive repercussions on the regional countries and Iraq in particular."

"We discussed the developments in the Iraqi arena and emphasized that dialogue between the various parties is the best way to resolve the current political deadlock in Iraq. Furthermore, we stressed that the solutions must remain Iraqi without external pressures."

"Regionally, we have praised the humanitarian truce in Yemen with the need to to find final solutions to the crisis of this long-suffering Arab country."

"We also referred to the importance of stability on both sides of the Gulf and praised the Iraqi role in mediating between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its positive repercussions on the peoples of the region."

Al-Hakim also stressed the Iraqi position regarding the Palestinian cause and the importance of remaining "a symbol of the unification of the Arab peoples."

