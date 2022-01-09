Al-Hakemi and al-Shiblawi vying for the Deputy Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News/ The next elder member of the Iraqi parliament, Khalid al-Darraji, closed the candidature window for the first Deputy Speaker of the elected Council of Representatives. Earlier today, the Parliament chose Mohammad al-Halboosi for a second mandate on the helm of the Parliament with 200 votes, 186 votes ahead of the Parliament's Elderly Member, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani. Fourteen MPs cast blank ballots. The media directorate of the Council of Representatives said that the candidature deadline for the Deputy Parliament Speaker closed with only two MP vying for the post: Hakem al-Zameli from the Sadrist movement and Hamid Abbas al-Shiblawi from the Emtidad movement.

