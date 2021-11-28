Al-Hakeem requests a meeting with al-Sistani 

Shafaq News/ The leader of the al-Hekmah (Wisdom) movement, Ammar al-Hakeem, has requested an "urgent meeting" with the Supreme Shiite authority, Sayyid Ali al-Sistani, to set out a roadmap that leads the country past the current impasse, a source in the Coordination Framework revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Sistani's bureau promised to respond to al-Hakeem's request soon.

"The meeting is sought to be confidential or personal to give the Marja'iyah [the top Shiite Authority in the country] first-hand information about the initiative launched by the leader of al-Hekmah movement," the source continued, "the Marja'iyah can make the appropriate amendments to achieve consensus in the Shiite house."

"Many political forces had asked for meetings with the Marja'iyah, but their requests were denied," the source said, "the forces of the Cooperation Framework are aware of al-Hakim's request, and they hope it resolves the crisis in the country."

Earlier today, the Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais Khazali, called on the supreme Shiite authority, Ali al-Sistani, to intervene and solve the "dangerous" political situation in Iraq.

Al-Khazali said in his speech, "the attack that targeted the prime minister's house is serious and cannot be tolerated at all, and trying to accuse the resistance factions of it is nothing but playing with fire and an attempt to drag the country into a major crisis."

He added, "Al-Kadhimi was not present at his house when the alleged targeting was announced," noting, "Al-Kadhimi did not accept the involvement of resistance factions in the investigation, which makes things more suspicious."

"This is a message to the committee charged with investigating the alleged attack on al-Kadhimi's house... You must provide tangible, real evidence, not speculations, nor media and Facebook gossip, because the situation is intolerable."