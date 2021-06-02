Al-Haddad receives Turkey's new ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bachir al-Haddad, received today, Wednesday, Turkey's New Ambassador to Iraq, Ali Reza Guney, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The meeting was attended by the head of the Committee of the Iraqi-Turkish friendship, MP Dhafer al-Ani, and the Deputy Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Committee for Agriculture and Water, MP Muhammad Amin Fares.

A readout issued today said that the meeting discussed an array of issues of mutual interest, most notably the ways to bolster the bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.

Al-Haddad laid emphasis on addressing the issue of water sharing and activating the treaties drafted between both sides and the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation.

The Deputy Parliament Speaker appraised the Iraqi-Turkish deeply rooted cultural, historical, and religious ties, affirming that Iraq looks forward to cherishing them, motivate Turkish investments in Iraq, and benefit from the Turkish expertise in the reconstruction of the Southern Iraqi governorates and liberated territories.

The meeting touched upon the Turkish military operations in the border areas, stressing upon the civilians' safety and shedding light on the issues of land bulldozing and tree cutting there.

The Turkish ambassador conveyed the Turkish President's greetings and his commitment to bolstering the relations with Iraq, expressing Turkey's readiness to enhance the security and economic cooperation between both countries and address disputed files between them.