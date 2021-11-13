Al-Haddad: no majority can form the government

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the dissolved Iraqi parliament, Bachir al-Haddad, anticipated tough labor of the upcoming government, excluding the possibility of a majority taking over.

In a statement to journalists earlier today, Saturday, in Erbil, Kurdistan's capital city, al-Haddad said, "Iraq is heading toward an uncertain future. So far, the election results are yet to be announced and ratified by the Federal Court."

"The political forces opposing the election results continue to demonstrate, make statements and threats, and practice violence sometimes. The purpose of all the above is to send a letter that the election results are not a condition to form a government and that they should have shares in the government."

"Forming and passing the government will not be easy. Both, the Sadrist bloc and the Coordination Framework, believe they have the capability to form a government. However, I believe that none of them can form a government without the other. Consensus shall be made."

"There are talks about a majority and a minority. What I see is that a consensus government that includes all the political parties. The government will be weak because no party can be held liable, similar to Adel Abdul-Mahdi and Mustafa al-Kadhimi's governments. However, this is Iraq's reality."

"The largest bloc was defined by the Federal Court and the Iraqi Constitution. It maybe defined as the bloc that won the most seats in the election or the largest bloc in the first session of the parliament. I believe that the second definition will be utilized."

Al-Haddad said that the next government is more likely to be a consensual government "because the security and political situation in the country cannot tolerate a majority government."