Al-Haddad discussed the Federal budget with KRG's delegation

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Khalil Al-Haddad, discussed with the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation, headed by Qubad Talabani, the region's share of the budget bill of 2021.

A statement of Al-Haddad's media office said, "a meeting attended by the rapporteur of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, a group of Representatives from the Kurdish blocs, and the head of Kurdistan Regional Government representation, discussed the Federal Budget bill for 2021, and the article 11 of the bill related to Kurdistan Region's share and legislative measures if the bill is approved for voting."