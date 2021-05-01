Al-Haddad calls for enhancing the cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir al-Haddad, reiterated his demands to enhance the security cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces to eradicate the terrorist organization of ISIS.

Al-Haddad said in a press release today, Saturday, “we re-emphasize the need for security and military cooperation and coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces to confront the challenges and deter the terrorists who still pose a real threat to many areas in Iraq, particularly in the areas covered under article 140.”

The Deputy Speaker stressed “the need to activate the intelligence effort to pursue ISIS terrorists, address the breaches in the security gaps and loose areas, raise the readiness of the military and security forces to maintain security in the entire country.”