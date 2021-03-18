Al-Haddad calls for considering the "National Balance" in the vote on the Federal court bill

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Khalil Al-Haddad, said he hopes the political blocs in the Iraqi Parliament agree unanimously on the Federal Supreme Court bill and take into account the national balance upon passing its provisions.

Al-Haddad stressed in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "The importance of the Federal Supreme Court law as the highest independent judicial body lies in being the guardian of the legal system in the country through the interpretation of legal texts and constitutional monitoring, its direct links to the political process, overseeing the constitutionality of laws, ratifying election results, enhancing the foundations of democracy, settling the disputes between the branches of the executive authority, as well as between the executive and legislative branches, between governorates and regions, and between state institutions."

The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament called on the political blocs in the Council of Representatives, the national forces, and members of the Council to "bolster the efforts to reach a compromise formula for the Federal Supreme Court bill, reduce the intensity of controversy, and satisfy all parties and components."

Al-Haddad affirmed his "respect and adherence to the constitutional context and democratic mechanisms in passing laws and voting on them," expressing his hope that "all the political bloc agree on national consensus and unanimity, eying the national balance and the constitutional rights of all components of the people in the texts and articles of the law to serve the supreme interest in this sensitive stage, overcome differences and crises, and consolidate the foundations of security and stability throughout the country."