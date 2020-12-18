Al-Haboubi Square receives demonstrators again

Shafaq News / the security forces have deployed in the center of the city of Nasiriya at a time when dozens of demonstrators fanned out, on Friday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said dozens of demonstrators from Dhi Qar areas flocked today to Al-Haboubi Square in the city of Nasiriya calling the Security Services to release the detainees.

Activists on Social Media promoted to gather in the square in a protest named “Al-Haboubi’ Friday”.

Al-Haboubi square one of the worst killings of demonstrators took place last year and the last major protest site witnessed clashes between security forces and protesters.

Iraq’s biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out in October 2019 and continued for several months, with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services and the removal of the ruling elite, which they said was corrupt. Nearly 500 people were killed. The protests caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who took office in May, has pledged to hold a parliamentary election, in line with a demand of many pro-democracy activists.