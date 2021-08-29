Al-Haboosi: Iraq's road map must be realistic

Shafaq News / The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halboosi, said that the country's road map must be based on reality in all its manifestations, including the "failure" that has been dominating for years.

Al-Halboosi said in a speech he delivered during his participation in the Al-Rafidain Forum, "The marginalization of any social or political role in the next stage is unacceptable, and there must be a clear opinion of Iraqi youth."

Regarding the upcoming elections, Al-Halboosi explained, “It is one of the important interim solutions, but the fundamental question facing us is whether these elections will constitute the final solution, or should we look at the elections as a paving and important means for the existing social and political stage that will allow us to embark on the reform plan and find solutions?"

Regarding the Baghdad conference, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament said, "there was absence of an Arab role in Iraq for some time, but recently, we have witnessed an Arab initiative to support the Iraqi state."

"Iranian influence is in Iran's interest, and Turkish influence is in Turkey's interest. All countries are working to preserve their interests, and we want stability for all Arab countries, including Lebanon and Syria."

Al-Halbousi added, "Syria helped Iraq and the opposition in power for several years, and provided them with assistance", noting, "Iraq did not have a positive role with Syria."