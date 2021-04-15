Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Habibiya explosion is a political message, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-15T13:13:26+0000
Al-Habibiya explosion is a political message, official says

Shafaq News / A member of the security committee of the dissolved Baghdad Provincial Council, Saad Al-Muttalabi, accused political parties of being behind the car bombing in Sadr City, east of Baghdad.

Al-Muttalabi told Shafaq News Agency, "The car bomb explosion was not a suicide bombing. It is a political message that came after crossing the red lines by bombing Erbil and Nineveh yesterday."

He pointed out, "there are political parties involved in the car bomb explosion in Sadr City today."

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News agency that a car bomb exploded near a market in the al-Habibiya area, east of Baghdad, killing three civilians and wounding 15 others.

related

Baghdad responds to Erbil: a lack of flexibility in employees’ salaries topic

Date: 2020-08-12 20:31:57
Baghdad responds to Erbil: a lack of flexibility in employees’ salaries topic

ISIS kills a member of the Tribal Mobilization Forces in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-14 19:29:07
ISIS kills a member of the Tribal Mobilization Forces in Baghdad

Intensive Security deployment in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-02 10:17:39
Intensive Security deployment in Baghdad

Shamkhani from Baghdad: We are waiting for the day when there will be no Zionists

Date: 2020-03-08 12:25:29
Shamkhani from Baghdad: We are waiting for the day when there will be no Zionists

The joint operations command holds its first meeting in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-15 12:51:59
The joint operations command holds its first meeting in Baghdad

Iraq to stop the surge of missile attacks in Baghdad

Date: 2020-06-16 21:18:15
Iraq to stop the surge of missile attacks in Baghdad

Baghdad’s Churches are sterilized, closed until the Pope’s arrival

Date: 2021-03-02 16:28:53
Baghdad’s Churches are sterilized, closed until the Pope’s arrival

FOREIGN OFFICIALS condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 12:18:01
FOREIGN OFFICIALS condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions