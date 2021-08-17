Al-Ghurairy released after being arrested on embezzlement charges

Shafaq News/ The Sunni Endowment Bureau in Iraq announced that Sheikh Aday Al-Ghurairy, responsible for the Omar Al-Mukhtar Mosque in Baghdad.

A statement issued by the bureau today said that Saad Kambash, the head of the office, personally followed up Al-Ghurairy's case, directing the legal department in the Sunni Endowment Bureau, to take the necessary measures that show the soundness of Al-Ghurairi's position.

The Iraqi media had reported a few days ago that Al-Ghurairy was arrested on charges of embezzlement.